Spotify Technology SA has launched its music streaming service in Russia, the fastest growing international market for music, and 12 other regions as part of its expansion strategy after breaking into India last year.

It will begin offering free and subscription services in 13 new markets, which include Albania, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldavia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek has discussed Spotify's goal of launching in Russia and South Korea during the company's first-quarter earnings call, but he did not specify the timing. Spotify will be in 92 global markets after these launches.

Strong growth during the global pandemic convinced Spotify to move ahead with the launch plans, executives said.

Russia is the 17th biggest global market for music streaming where some 87 percent of people stream music online, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The new markets represent 250 million potential customers, the company said.