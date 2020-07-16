A recent heatwave in Siberia that saw temperature records tumble as the region sweltered in 38-Celsius highs was "almost impossible" without the influence of manmade climate change, leading climate scientists have said.

International scientists released the study on Wednesday that found the greenhouse effect multiplied the chance of the region's prolonged heat by at least 600 times, and maybe tens of thousands of times.

In the study, which has not yet gone through peer review, the team looked at Siberia from January to June, including a day that one town, Verkhoyansk, recorded a temperature of 38C, smashing previous records.

Earth's poles are warming faster than the rest of the planet, and temperatures in Siberia, home to much of the world's carbon-rich permafrost, were more than 5C hotter than average between January and June, the study said.

Read more: Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount - climate study

International team

Scientists from the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland used 70 climate models running thousands of complex simulations comparing current conditions to a world without man-made warming from the burning of coal, oil, and gas.

They found that without climate change the type of prolonged heat that hit Siberia would happen once in 80,000 years, "effectively impossible without human influence," said study lead author Andrew Ciavarella, a scientist at the UK Met Office.

The study, coordinated by World Weather Attribution, was done in two weeks and hasn’t yet been put through the microscope of peer review and published in a major scientific journal.

But the researchers who specialise in these real-time studies to search for fingerprints of climate change in extreme events usually do get their work later published in a peer-reviewed journal and use methods that outside scientists say are standard and proven.

World Weather Attribution's past work has found some weather extremes were not triggered by climate change.

Read more:Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s – scientists

But 2020's Siberian heat wave stood out among the many studied, said attribution team co-lead Friederike Otto, acting director of Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute.

"Definitely from everything we have done it's the strongest signal that we have seen," Otto said.