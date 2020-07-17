Friday, July 17, 2020

Global cases passes 14 millionThe total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 14 million, according to Worldometers and Corona Tracker websites. The grim milestone comes as the global death toll approaches 600,000.

Barcelona residents urged to stay home after rise in virus cases

The Catalan regional government urged the nearly four million residents of Spain's second city Barcelona to stay at home unless absolutely necessary or face a potential new lockdown after a rise in coronavirus cases.

The regional government also ordered the closure of cinemas, theatres and nightclubs and banned gatherings of more than 10 people in the coastal city, spokeswoman Meritxell Budo told a press conference.

The city has seen a near tripling of coronavirus cases in the past week from 279 last week to 733 this, local officials say.

US CDC reports 3,555,877 coronavirus cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,555,877 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 72,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 137,864.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Brazil virus outbreak has 'plateaued'

The new coronavirus outbreak in hard-hit Brazil has plateaued, the World Health Organization said, urging the country to seize the opportunity to drive down transmission.

"The rise in Brazil is no longer exponential, it has plateaued," WHO health emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference. He added the rate of infection had now "stabilised".

Brazil is the second-worst virus affected country in the world after the United States, counting nearly 77,000 deaths and more than two million cases.

Figures published by the health ministry on Thursday showed there were more than 45,000 new cases over the previous 24 hours and an extra 1,300 deaths.

Remote region of Brazil's Amazon counts first deaths

The first deaths from Covid-19 have come to a vast, remote region of the Amazon that Brazil's government says is home to greatest concentration of isolated Indigenous groups in the world.

Experts fear the virus could spread rapidly among peoples with lesser resistance even to already common diseases and limited access to health care, potentially wiping out some smaller groups.

A 83-year-old Marubo man known as Yovempa died on July 5, the country's Special Secretariat of Indigenous Health said five days later. Two other deaths were reported later by the independent Indigenous Peoples' Coordination.

926 more cases reported in Turkey

A total of 1,014 people recovered from the virus in Turkey over the past day, bringing the current total to 199,834, said the country's health minister.

According to Health Ministry data, the total number of nationwide infections rose to 217,799, as 926 more cases were reported over the past 24 hours. The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,458, with 18 new fatalities reported.

On Twitter, Fahrettin Koca said there had been an increase in the number of patients under intensive care and intubation.

Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 12,000

Russia's death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 12,000 as the country reported 186 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre registered 6,406 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 759,203, the world's fourth-highest caseload.

The death toll now stands at 12,123. Russia says 539,373 people have recovered.

'NATO has stopped Covid-19 from becoming a security crisis'

NATO has had to adjust but has been able to function during the Covid-19 pandemic to make sure the health crisis does not become a security crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"NATO's main task is to make sure that health crisis the Covid-19 crisis does not become a security crisis, and we have been able to do that," he told BBC Radio.

"Of course we have adjusted some of the ways we do our activities ... but the main message is that we have been able to uphold deterrence defence, our operational presence, throughout the pandemic."

Indonesia adds 1,462 new infections, 84 new deaths

Indonesia has reported 1,462 new coronavirus infections, bringing total cases to83,130, its health ministry said.

The number of fatalities from Covid-19 rose by 84 to 3,957, ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Hong Kong reports 50 locally transmitted cases

Hong Kong authorities have reported 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases, stoking further concern about an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

Including imported cases, the number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 58, taking the tally since late-January to 1,714 patients, 10 of whom have died.

Hong Kong on Thursday posted 63 locally transmitted cases, the highest on record for a single day.

Philippine reports 17 deaths, 1,841 more cases

The Philippines has recorded 17 new coronavirus deaths and 1,841 additional infections, with the capital Manila still accounting for the bulk of newly confirmed cases and casualties.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 1,660 while confirmed infections have risen to 63,001.

China's Xinjiang reports five new coronavirus cases

Urumqi, the capital of China's far western region of Xinjiang, reported five new coronavirus cases after the report of an earlier case –– its first in months –– led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

The city also reported eight new asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said, taking Xinjiang's tally to six infections and 11 asymptomatic patients.

Epidemic control measures led to the cancellation of more than 600 scheduled flights at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport, or more than 80 percent of the day's total, figures from aviation data firm Variflight showed.

Urumqi also suspended subway services from late Thursday.

Israel imposes new weekend restrictions

Israel's government said it was imposing weekend restrictions to limit the spiralling spread of the virus in the hope of avoiding a general lockdown further along the line.

From 1400 GMT on Friday, restaurants and gyms would be closed until 0200 GMT on Sunday, a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the health ministry said.

Gatherings of more than 10 people in closed spaces and 20 in the open air, excluding approved workplaces and nuclear families, will also be banned.

These measures will take effect immediately and apply every weekend until further notice, the statement said.

However, "there will be no restriction on leaving one's home", it added.

India's Cadila to end late-stage trials of virus vaccine in March

India's Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine in March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year if trials are successful, Chairman Pankaj Patel said.

Cadila's vaccine candidate, dubbed ZyCov-D, is one of dozens being developed around the world to fight the virus.

India's coronavirus cases cross 1 million

India’s cases of novel coronavirus have crossed the million mark as infections spread out into the smaller towns and the countryside following the lifting of a vast lockdown.

Only the US and Brazil have a higher number of cases.

India’s total deaths stood at 25,602, the health ministry said.

US notches record 68,428 new virus cases

The US has set yet another record for new coronavirus cases, with 68,428 infections recorded in 24 hours.

In that period the death toll also climbed by 974 people, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That brought the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 138,201, and the total number of cases to 3,560,364.

The US remains the hardest-hit country in the world in absolute terms.

Experts believe it never emerged from its first wave of infections, and cases have been surging again in recent weeks, particularly across the south and west in states that pushed to lift lockdown restrictions early.