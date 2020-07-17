Serena Williams will make her return to the WTA tour at a new hardcourt tournament in Kentucky in August.

The Top Seed Open said 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins on August 10, organisers said on Thursday.

Williams hasn't played since representing the United States in the Fed Cup in February, before the WTA tour along with most of global sport shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the WTA tour and the men's ATP tour are scheduled to resume in August.