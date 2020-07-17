In its mission statement, the Rahmi M Koc Museum describes itself as a “private non-profit institution dedicated to the collecting, housing, researching, preserving and exhibiting of industrial and engineering objects..from all countries and periods up to the present day”.

The museum says it aims to use its collections and resources “to inform, inspire and delight the general public, to attract more visitors to museums as well as cultural activities in Turkey, and to support research into industrial history.”

Located in Haskoy, on the Golden Horn in Istanbul, this special place does indeed delight and inform.

Boasting a breathtaking view of the city, the Rahmi M Koc Museum offers visitors a veritable chance of being up close and personal with old planes, classic cars, a submarine, and to enjoy a nostalgic train ride, a merry-go-round and more. (The submarine, the merry-go-round and the nostalgic train ride are closed at the moment due to precautions taken in light of the coronavirus).

Another option for visitors these days is a thirty-minute trip in a restored fishing boat called ‘Kont Ostrorog’. Due to social distancing measures, the boat’s capacity is limited to 10 visitors. The tours are held twice a day from Wednesday to Friday, and thrice a day at the weekends. There are no tours on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Rahmi M Koc is the first and only industrial museum in Turkey that comprises more than 14,000 objects in its collection. The museum had been closed for three and a half months when the country was in lockdown, and recently reopened on June 30.

It hosts a rich library of objects and holds a mirror to industrial history: from a steam car dating back to 1898, to an Anadol, the first Turkish-manufactured car, as well as various models of steamships, to Sultan Abdulaziz’s royal railway coach, a transit telescope and the patented original model of the Edison telegraph.