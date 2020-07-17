Leeds United have been promoted to the Premier League on Friday after West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield ensured the Championship leaders will end their 16-year exile from the top-flight.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were able to celebrate promotion without kicking a ball as second-placed Albion's failure to take three points guaranteed Leeds will finish in the top two.

West Brom fell behind to Chris Willock's early goal and although Dara O'Shea equalised, Emile Smith-Rowe won it for struggling Huddersfield in the 86th minute.

"We are back. Leeds United are Premier League," the club said on their Twitter account moments after the final whistle.

Leeds are points five clear at the top and they can clinch the Championship title with a draw against Derby at Pride Park on Sunday.

A tense 1-0 win over Barnsley at Elland Road, secured by Michael Sollbauer's own goal, had moved Leeds to the brink of promotion on Thursday.

Now they can look forward to renewing old rivalries with Manchester United and Chelsea next season.

Bielsa has earned iconic status in west Yorkshire after the Leeds boss finally put his club back on the football map.

Long-awaited return

Leeds are one of England's biggest clubs, with their legion of fanatical fans following them around the country and regularly attracting home crowds of over 30,000 despite years of underachievement.

Their long-awaited return to the top tier completes a turbulent journey that saw them become a laughing stock when they languished in third tier obscurity.

Leeds have been away from the Premier League for so long that Twitter and Instagram didn't exist the last time they played in the top-flight.

Leeds went through 14 different managers following their 2004 relegation from the Premier League, until the sleeping giant was awoken by former Lazio and Marseille boss Bielsa.