WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 189 dead as floods sweep through India and Nepal
Floods triggered by monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in the Indian state of Assam where at least 2.75 million have been displaced. In neighbouring Nepal floods and landslides had forced hundreds out of their residences.
At least 189 dead as floods sweep through India and Nepal
A woman is silhouetted when she walks on a flooded road in Jamalpur, Bangladesh, July 18, 2020. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
July 19, 2020

Nearly four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose reaching at least 189.

The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through China's Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people, government officials said on Sunday.

More than 2.75 million people in Assam have been displaced by three waves of floods since late May that has claimed 79 lives after two more deaths were reported overnight, a state government official said.

"The flood situation remains critical with most of the rivers flowing menacingly above the danger mark," Assam water resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters.

Twin challenges

Assam is facing the twin challenge of combating floods and the coronavirus pandemic. Out of 33 districts, 25 remained affected after the current wave of flooding, beginning a fortnight ago.

India is grappling with the novel coronavirus, which has infected nearly 1.1 million people and 26,816 have died from the Covid-19 disease, government data showed on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

Devastation in Nepal

In neighbouring Nepal, the government asked residents along its southern plains on Sunday to remain alert as heavy monsoon rains were expected to pound the Himalayan nation where more than 100 have died in floods and landslides since June, officials said.

Some 110 people were killed and another 100 injured as landslides and flash floods washed or swept away homes, upended roads and bridges and displaced hundreds of others in 26 of the country's 77 districts, police said.

Home ministry official Murari Wasti said the death toll was expected to rise as 48 people were still missing.

"Search and rescue teams are looking for those who are missing in different places but chances of finding them alive are slim," Wasti told Reuters.

Barun Paudel of the weather forecasting office in the capital, Kathmandu, said heavy rains were expected to pound much of the mainly mountainous nation in the next four days.

"We have urged residents to remain alert against possible landslides and floods," he said.

Landslides and flash floods are common in Nepal, India's Assam and Bihar states during the June-September annual rainy season.

READ MORE: Deadly torrential rains wreck havoc in China's Sichuan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan