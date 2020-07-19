An explosion has hit a power plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, state news agency IRNA reported, saying it was over faulty equipment and caused no casualties.

A "worn out transformer... at Isfahan's Islamabad thermal power plant exploded at around 5:00 am today," the managing director of Isfahan's electricity company Said Mohseni told the agency.

The facility returned to normal working conditions after about two hours and Isfahan's power supply was uninterrupted, he added.

String of explosions

The incident is the latest in a string of fires and explosions at military and civilian sites across Iran in recent weeks.

Two explosions rocked Tehran in late June, one near a military site and the other in a health centre, the latter killing 19 people.