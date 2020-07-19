WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilian casualties after explosion in Syria's Azaz
At least five civilians were killed after an explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the town of Azaz. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Civilian casualties after explosion in Syria's Azaz
At least four civilians were killed in a car bomb attack in Syrian city of Azaz on July 19, 2020. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
July 19, 2020

At least five civilians were killed and over 80 others injured on Sunday in a bomb attack in northwestern Syria.

The explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the town of Azaz , according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The YPG/PKK terrorists carry out such attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, the source added.

Injured civilians, who were in critical condition, were brought to Turkey, the source added.

Attack in Afrin

RECOMMENDED

Earlier Sunday, 13 people, including children, were injured in a terror attack in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terror organization, which continues to attack from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarablus, Azaz and Afrin.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan