At least five civilians were killed and over 80 others injured on Sunday in a bomb attack in northwestern Syria.

The explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the town of Azaz , according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The YPG/PKK terrorists carry out such attacks but do not claim responsibility as they end up harming civilians, the source added.

Injured civilians, who were in critical condition, were brought to Turkey, the source added.

