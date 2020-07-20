Turkey has promised the mosaics in Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia –– an invaluable source of information of mosaic art in the 9th century –– will be preserved, as they have been for the past 500 years.

“The main point here is that there is no damage to these mosaics, depictions, the historical texture, and architecture of the building,” Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish news channel NTV.

“Currently, we are working on covering them with a curtain [during prayers],” Kalin added.

The presidential spokesman's Sunday remarks came days before the first Friday prayer is planned at Hagia Sophia, on July 24.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday visited the mosque to see the ongoing works.

Last week, a top Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree, restoring Hagia Sophia's status as a mosque from a museum.