Sunday, July 19, 2020

Florida cases surge for fifth day

US sate of Florida has reported over 12,000 new cases of the virus, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald Trump pledged that the virus was coming under control.

The virus has claimed over 140,000 US lives total since the pandemic started, and Florida, California, Texas and other southern and western states shatter records every day.

Despite record levels of new cases nationwide, the Trump administration is pushing for school to reopen in a few weeks and resisting a federal mandate to wear masks in public.

President Trump defended his handling of the pandemic in an interview broadcast on Sunday, including his statement that there were only embers of the virus popping up around the country.

Turkey's total recoveries reach 202,010

An average of 1,000 patients in Turkey recover from coronavirus every day and as many new cases are reported, the country's health minister has said.

A total of 997 more recoveries from coronavirus were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to over 202,010, Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter citing Health Ministry data.

"Our target: an increase in the number of recoveries, a decrease in the number of new cases," he added.

The nationwide count of infections rose to 219,641, as 924 more cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,491, with 16 new fatalities reported.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 41,310 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the overall count to over 4.27 million.

Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said he had tested positive for the virus, the first member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to contract the new virus.

Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a test because of throat irritation.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive,” he tweeted. “Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”

Turkey suspends Iran and Afghanistan flights

Turkey has suspended flights from Iran and Afghanistan in the wake of the pandemic, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

“Flights to Iran and Afghanistan from Turkey have been suspended by our government as part of preventive measures against coronavirus,” said the ministry in a statement.

Cubans celebrate no local transmission for first time in four months

Cuba for the first time in 130 days said there were no new domestic cases as most of the country moved into the final phase of resuming normal activities with masks and social distancing.

Francisco Duran, head of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, and who has updated the country daily on the pandemic, took off his mask during the national broadcast for only the second time deliver the good news.

Only a handful of cases were reported in Cuba over the last week, all in Havana. Most of the Caribbean island, home to 11.2 million inhabitants, has been free of the disease for more than a month.

Iran reports 2,182 new cases, 209 more deaths

Iran has recorded 2,182 new coronavirus cases and 209 more deaths.

Iran, which remains the Middle East's worst-hit country by the virus pandemic, now has a total of 273,656 Covid-19 infections and 14,188 total deaths.

Iranian health officials play down president's figure

Iranian health officials have sought to play down the president’s estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on serological blood tests that measure exposure to the illness and that cannot be relied on to show the current state of disease.

The 25 million figure put forward by Rouhani on Saturday is nearly a third of the population and massively higher than the official number of Covid-19 cases.

A Health Ministry statement carried by Iranian news media said the figure given by the president was based on numbers produced by a deputy in the ministry.

"It is not possible to rely on serological tests to diagnose the current state of the disease," the statement said.

In announcing the 25 million estimate on Saturday, Rouhani did not say what the figure was based on, but added that 30-35 million more were possibly at risk.

A coronavirus task force official said Saturday the 25 million were “mildly affected patients who ... did not need to seek medical advice”.

Hong Kong virus spread 'critical' – Carrie Lam

Hong Kong's leader says coronavirus was spreading out of control in the city as she announced a record daily high of more than 100 cases and ordered new social distancing measures.

"I think the situation is really critical and there is no sign the situation is being brought under control," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

Cases slow as Pakistan readies anti-polio drive

Pakistani authorities reported 1,579 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest number in more than a month, as health officials plan to resume a much-awaited nationwide anti-polio campaign next week.

Authorities conducted 22,559 tests in the past 24 hours. The additional cases bring to 263,500 the total number of confirmed infections, out of which 53,652 are active.

Pakistan has reported 5,568 deaths.

The improvement in infections coincides with Monday’s three-day anti-polio drive that aims to reach 800,000 children.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries where polio — a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the polio virus — is still endemic.

Philippines records 58 deaths, 2,241 new cases

The Philippines' health department has reported 58 deaths related to Covid-19 and2,241 additional infections of the new coronavirus.

Total deaths now stand at 1,831, with 67,456 confirmed cases, it said in a bulletin.

The Philippines recorded 162 Covid-19 deaths a week ago, the highest daily rise in Southeast Asia so far.

India records biggest one-day surge of near 39,000

A record 24-hour surge of 38,902 new cases has taken India’s coronavirus total to 1,077,618.