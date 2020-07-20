Last December Turkey announced that its wait to produce a fully homegrown car was about to come to an end as the country unveiled the first prototypes of its new electric vehicles in the northwestern town of Gebze.

At the launch ceremony, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the locally produced automobiles will fulfill the country’s long awaited dream of automobile manufacturing self-reliance.

Progress since has been on track, with the Turkish public witnessing a historic groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for the construction of its first domestic car plant in Bursa province, a region known as Turkey's automotive capital.

During the ceremony, President Erdogan said the construction of such a huge complex will radically change people’s image of Turkey’s indigenous car manufacturing industry.

“We plan to complete the (construction of the) factory in 18 months and take our (first) vehicle from the production line in the last quarter of 2022,” Erdogan said.

The president said that he was proud that Turkey was capable of undertaking the challenge despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and that Turkey was able to realise its car manufacturing dream after the unsuccessful attempt at producing the Devrim (Revolution) automobile in 1961.

Gurkan Karakas, the CEO of Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), said that the complex is more than just an automobile factory and will also serve as a centre for research and development, as well as a customer experience park.

The executive explained that the new cars incorporate a smart production network with real-time data and compatibility with the Internet of Things. He also explained that the cars will have enough battery range to compete with petrol fueled alternatives.

“We have come a long way in the development of the battery and e-power unit architecture. We have almost completed the design of our high-tech battery that will provide between 300 to 500 kilometers (190 to 300 miles) of range with different packages,” Karakas said.

Speaking about the environmentally friendly specification of the models, Karakas said: “(TOGG cars) are one-ninth of the legal (emissions) limit in Turkey, one-seventh of the legal limit in Europe and it is the cleanest in Europe."

TOGG will produce five different models – a sport utility vehicle (SUV), sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV and b-MPV.