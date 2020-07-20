A United Arab Emirates spacecraft has rocketed away on a seven-month journey to Mars, kicking off the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

The liftoff of the Mars orbiter named Amal, or Hope, from Japan marked the start of a rush to fly to Earth’s neighbour that includes attempts by China and the United States.

The UAE said its ‘Amal’ space probe was functioning after launch as it heads toward Mars.

Omran Sharaf, the project director of Emirates Mars Mission, told journalists in Dubai about an hour and a half after the liftoff that the probe was sending signals. Sharaf said his team now would examine the data, but everything appeared good for now.

People cheered and clapped, with one woman with offering a celebratory cry common for weddings.

'An indescribable feeling'

The UAE Mars mission's deputy project manager, Sarah al Amiri, said it was "an indescribable feeling" to witness the rocket launch.

"This is the future of the UAE," Amiri, who is also Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, told Dubai TV from the launch site.

"We are waiting for the moment of separation and the first signal... I thank the UAE for this opportunity," she said.

"Hope" — or Al Amal in Arabic — has been a source of great pride in the UAE, a newcomer to the world of space.

"A message of pride, hope and peace to the Arab region, in which we renew the golden age of Arab and Islamic discoveries," the government of the UAE, which is made of seven emirates including the capital of Abu Dhabi and freewheeling Dubai, said on Twitter.

50 years since the country’s formation

Hope is set to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since the country’s formation.

It blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island aboard a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' H-IIA rocket, on time at 6:58 am (2158 GMT Sunday) into the blue sky. The launch had been delayed for five days because of stormy weather.

At Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai, Emirati men in their traditional white kandora robes and women in their black abayas watched transfixed as the rocket lifted off. As its stages separated, a cheer went out from a group of Emirati men seated on the floor. They began clapping, one using his face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic to wipe away a tear.

“It was great to see everything going according to schedule today. It looks like things are all on track. It’s a huge step in terms of space exploration to have a nation like the UAE taking that giant leap to send a spacecraft to Mars,” Astronomer Fred Watson said.

“Being on route to a planet like Mars is an exceptional achievement.”