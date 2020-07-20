Hundreds of workers have rallied outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan and in cities across the US to protest systemic racism and economic inequality, joining a nationwide demonstration demanding improvement of Black Americans' experiences in the workplace.

Organisers hoped the effort would grow into a strike inspiring tens of thousands of people to walk off the job.

But visible support for the effort came largely in the form of smaller protests that drew people whose jobs in health care, transportation and food service do not allow them to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Strike for Black Lives' protest was organised by labor unions and social and racial justice organisations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen US cities.

Where work stoppages were not possible for a full day, participants picketed during a lunch break or observed moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence, organisers said.

About 1,500 janitors in San Francisco walked off their jobs and planned to lead a march to City Hall later in the day, according to Fight for $15, a labour group that supports raising the US minimum wage to $15 an hour.

McDonald's cooks and cashiers in Los Angeles and nursing home workers in St Paul were also striking, the group said.

Working for a wage doesn’t match risk

Participants in local rallies included delivery men and women, fast food employees, ride-share and airport workers.

Glen Brown, a 48-year-old wheelchair agent at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for nearly five years, said his job does not give him the option of social distancing.

Brown and fellow workers called for a $15 minimum age during an event in St Paul, and he said workers were "seizing our moment" to seek change.

"We are front-line workers, (and) we are risking our lives, but we're doing it at a wage that doesn’t even match the risk," Brown said.

'Time to dismantle white supremacy'

In Manhattan, more than 150 union workers rallied outside Trump International Hotel to demand that the Senate and President Donald Trump adopt the HEROES Act, which provides protective equipment, essential pay and extended unemployment benefits to workers who cannot work from home.

It has already been passed by the House.

"Today, we’re here to demand from those in power, including the man whose name adorns the building, that it’s time to dismantle white supremacy and combat police brutality," said Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ, a union representing more than 170,000 office janitors, security workers and doormen on the East Coast.

"Until we have racial justice, we cannot have economic, climate or immigrant justice," Bragg said.

In Massachusetts, about 200 people, including health care workers, janitors and other essential employees, joined Democratic candidates for US Senate in front of the Statehouse in Boston.