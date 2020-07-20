As Turkey’s advanced weapons technology makes a significant mark in regional conflicts, its latest addition of homemade drones is once again changing the military equation in Libya and creating an effective deterrence against the Assad regime in Syria.

The domestically produced TMR 2 (Kutlu), which has recently joined Turkey’s military inventory, is now helping to safely detonate explosives across Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

“Since the mid-2010s, Turkey has used its homemade robots in its military and police operations to deal with improvised explosive devices (IEDs). We are now using these robots in Libya, Syria and other places, where our soldiers have a military presence,” said a Turkish defense source, who wished to remain anonymous.

On Sunday, the Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted on how the robots have been in use in Tripoli.

“Our indigenous robot TMR II (Kutlu), which enables remote control and safe intervention, is effectively being used by our Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams in Libya’s Tripoli during the operations of the detonation of IEDs and ammunition,” said the Defense Ministry’s tweet.

Turkey supports the UN-recognised Tripoli government against warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias in the Libyan conflict, deploying its military technology and experts in the country.

Haftar's militias have placed many explosives across the capital during their months-long siege of the capital as they invaded parts of Tripoli.

After the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces kicked out Haftar's militias, Turkish robots are now on a mission of cleaning mines and other explosives from the city’s suburbs previously controlled by the warlord.

With the beginning of urban warfare in Libya, Turkey has begun deploying its robots in Tripoli to prevent unnecessary casualties, the source told TRT World.

“These small robots with high mobility deployed by cameras could enter any place in office buildings or homes even under difficult conditions, helping our military experts to detonate IEDs and other explosives,” the source explained.