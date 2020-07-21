US rapper Kanye West's chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump in November's presidential election has sparked anger, concern for his mental health and questions about whether he is seriously running.

Wearing a bulletproof jacket marked "security," West broke down in tears during a rambling speech in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday that was supposed to kickstart his White House bid.

Instead, controversial comments about renowned American abolitionist Harriet Tubman enraged attendees, provoked scorn online and left political analysts scratching their heads about the mercurial musician's true intentions.

But the event hit its crescendo when West related a story about what he believed was divine intervention into his life in a way that caused his wife, Kim Kardashian West, to refuse to terminate a pregnancy.

“I was having the rapper’s lifestyle,” he said. “I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on … and I had my laptop up and I got all of my creative ideas … And the screen went black and white and God said, ‘if you fuck with my vision I’m going to fuck with yours’.

“And I called my wife and she said, we’re gonna have this baby. I said we’re gonna have this child … So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

West also started crying when speaking about his father, who he said had wanted his mother to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him.

“My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” he said, sobbing into his hand, before shouting: “I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!”

For Jeffrey McCune, who teaches a course on West at Washington University in St. Louis, the topsy-turvy nature of the event was typical of the hip-hop star.

"All things Kanye are impulsive. I have never been a fan of 'throw-your-towel-in' political entries. However, this is Kanye's brand completely," he told AFP.

With "2020" shaved onto his head, West veered between several subjects during the hour-long rant, including claiming that he had wanted his wife, Kim Kardashian, to get an abortion.

West also suggested that women should be given a million dollars when they have a baby.

But it was his comment that "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people," that grabbed most headlines.

West "has lost his mind," tweeted historian Kate Clifford Larson, author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero."

"HARRIET TUBMAN FREED enslaved people. You, Mr West are a jerk and not worthy of uttering Tubman's name. You have not freed anyone," Larson wrote.

Tubman is known for helping free dozens of black people from slavery by using a network of activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. She fought for the Union in the Civil War, as well.