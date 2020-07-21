Gunmen have killed 18 guests at a wedding in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state in the latest violence in the region.

The gunmen on motorcycles stormed Kukum-Daji village in Kaura district late on Sunday and opened fire on the guests, local officials said on Monday.

"The gunmen killed 18 people at the wedding party and injured 30 others, most of them young men," said Bege Katuka Ayuba, the administrative head of the district.

"Fifteen died on the spot while three more died at the hospital," he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but the area has been a hotbed of deadly violence between Muslim Fulani herders and ethnic Christian farmers.

