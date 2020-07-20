Two coronavirus vaccine candidates have proven safe for humans and produced strong immune reactions among patients involved in separate clinical trials.

The first trial among more than 1,000 adults in Britain found that the vaccine induced "strong antibody and T cell immune responses" against the novel coronavirus, scientists said on Monday.

They said that they found their experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunised.

A separate trial in China involving more than 500 people showed most had developed widespread antibody immune response.

The studies, published in The Lancet medical journal, constitute a major step on the road towards a Covid-19 vaccine that is effective and safe for widespread use.

Side effects

The authors of the studies said that they encountered few adverse side effects from the vaccine candidates.

However, they cautioned that more research was needed, particularly among older adults, who are disproportionately at risk of dying of coronavirus.

Co-author Sarah Gilbert from the University of Oxford said the results "hold promise."

"If our vaccine is effective, it is a promising option as these types of vaccine can be manufactured at large scale."

UK trials

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine.

Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but in this case experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked.

Dr Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University said how quickly scientists are able to determine the vaccine's effectiveness will depend largely on how much more transmission there is, but estimates they might have sufficient data by the end of the year to decide if the vaccine should be adopted for mass vaccination campaigns.

Hill said Oxford's vaccine is designed to reduce disease and transmission.

It uses a harmless virus — a chimpanzee cold virus, engineered so it can't spread — to carry the coronavirus' spike protein into the body, which should trigger an immune system response.

AstraZeneca making two billion doses

Hill said Oxford has partnered with drugmaker AstraZeneca to produce their vaccine globally, and that the company has already committed to making two billion doses.

AstraZeneca has said it will not seek to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

"Even 2 billion doses may not be enough," he said, underlining the importance of having multiple shots to combat the coronavirus.

AstraZeneca is looking to test two high doses of its experimental vaccine against the new coronavirus in later stage trials rather than focus on approval for single or lower doses of the vaccine, its biopharma chief said.