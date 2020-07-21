EU leaders have approved a landmark stimulus package to fight the withering aftershocks of the coronavirus outbreak that has sunk Europe into its deepest recession in history.

Weary but relieved, European Union leaders agreed on an unprecedented $2.1 trillion (1.8 trillion-euro) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early on Tuesday, somehow finding unity after four days and nights of intense negotiation that saw threats of walkouts and fierce intransigence by the Netherlands.

The unprecedented $858 billion (750 billion euro) Covid-19 fund was sealed on Tuesday after "Deal!" was tweeted by EU Council Chief Charles Michel, whose job was to guide the tortuous talks over more than 90 hours.

Joint-debt funding

The package was made possible by the crucial backing of Germany and France and includes the biggest ever joint borrowing by the 27 members of the bloc, something that had been resisted by Berlin for generations.

The deal is a special victory for French President Emmanuel Macron who came to office in 2017 committed to strengthening the European Union but had struggled to deliver against member states with less ambition for the seven-decade-old EU project.

He hailed "a historic day" for Europe.

The package will send tens of billions of euros to countries hardest hit by the virus, most notably heavily indebted Spain and Italy that had lobbied hard for a major gesture from their EU partners.

Their call for solidarity was met with the fierce opposition of the "Frugals", a group of small, northern nations led by the Netherlands, who believed strongly that the stimulus package was unnecessary.

The frugals were also deeply apprehensive of sending money to southern countries that they see as too lax with public spending.

To meet their concerns, payouts from the package will come with important strings attached – a hard pill to swallow for Rome and Madrid who deeply resisted anything resembling the harsh bailouts imposed on Greece, Portugal or Ireland during the debt crisis.

The frugals were also enticed with heavy rebates on their EU contributions, furthering a practice first offered to Britain decades ago, when it was still a member.

