Israel has closed the airspace over occupied Golan Heights following air strikes targeting Syria's Damascus overnight. Syria has blamed Israel for the strikes which injured regime soldiers and multiple sources said hit an Iran-backed ammunition depot.

It is the latest wave of attacks that intelligence sources have said were Israeli strikes targeting Iranian assets.

There was no immediate comment from Israel but its airlines were told that they would not be allowed to fly in occupied Heights at altitudes over 5,000 feet, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday. According to the newspaper, the airspace over Golan Heights will remain closed until July 31.

Regime state media said on Monday that Israeli missiles had flown over Syrian Golan Heights where they conducted raids around the capital and live footage showed blasts across the skies of the capital.

The attack wounded at least seven Syrian troops, according to the official SANA news agency, which said the missiles were launched by warplanes.

A Syrian regime forces spokesman was quoted on television as saying its air defences thwarted most of the missiles that targeted southern Damascus suburbs, areas that Israel had hit in the past, before reaching their targets and inflicted only "material losses".

Iran ammunitions depot

There were reports on Tuesday of five Iran-backed fighters killed in the strike.

Syrian regime defectors said the strike targeted a major Iranian-run ammunitions depot in Jabal al Mane near the town of Kiswa, where Iranian Revolutionary Guards have long been entrenched in a rugged area almost 15 kilometres south of the centre of Damascus.

Other strikes hit Muqaylabiya and Zakiya towns near Kiswa where Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia are deployed with other pro-Tehran militias in strength, according to two senior army defectors.

An official in the regional alliance that supports Iran said that there were no Iranian or Hezbollah casualties.