Using face masks, sanitising gel and social distancing, Cirque du Soleil artists in Mexico practice before a performance, a rare sign of hope for the famous Canadian circus company.

The circus shut down 44 shows across the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak, furloughing 95 percent of its workforce and filing for bankruptcy protection.

But, after three months off stage due to the coronavirus lockdown, performers in the "Joya" show returned earlier this month to the theater in Riviera Maya on Mexico's northeastern Yucatan Peninsula.

Contortionists, jugglers and skaters rehearsed for what will be their fifth show since the end of lockdown.

Attendance is limited to 30 percent capacity, or just 200 of the 650 seats.

"We're delighted to be back on stage during this pandemic, to be here with the audience," said Jamie Sullivan, the show's director of operations.

"Joya" was inaugurated in 2014, in partnership with a Mexican hotel chain.