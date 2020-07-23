Turkey contributed almost 26 percent of all global humanitarian aid in 2019.

It spent the most on humanitarian assistance in the three years dating back to 2017, according to the Development Initiative's (DI) Global Humanitarian Assistance Report that was released earlier this week.

Turkey spent $7.6 billion in humanitarian assistance last year, while global humanitarian aid totaled $29.6 billion in 2019, down from $31.2 billion in 2018.

Highest humanitarian aid per GDP

Turkey's humanitarian aid expenditure was nearly 0.84 percent of GDP, while the US provided 0.03 percent, Germany 0.08 percent, the UK 0.11 percent, and Saudi Arabia 0.18 percent.

Turkey ranked third on the DI report in 2013, 2014, and 2015 and second in 2016.

It also hosts the highest number of refugees in the world at nearly 4 million, according to official figures. The number of Syrian refugees living in Turkey was 3.6 million as of May.

Nearly 80 million globally displaced

Last year, the number of displaced people increased to 79.5 million, increasing 8 percent or 6.1 million on a yearly basis, the report showed.

Some $23.1 billion in humanitarian assistance was provided by governments and EU institutions while the remainder was given by private donors.

Private donors included individuals, trusts, foundations, companies, and national societies.

The report noted that most aid went to Yemen ($5 billion), Syria ($2.3 billion), Iraq ($1.3 billion), South Sudan, and Palestine (both $0.8 billion).

While humanitarian aid to Yemen increased 145 percent year-on-year in 2019, it decreased in the other four countries.

Multilateral organisations transported $15.6 billion in aid, while $4.1 billion went through non-governmental organisations and $3.1 billion through the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movements.

DI is an independent international development organisation that focuses on the role of data in driving poverty eradication and sustainable development.