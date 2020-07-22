An unprecedented global survey has revealed a shocking decline in the number of reef sharks, with the predators "functionally extinct" in nearly 20 percent of sites studied.

The results, from over 370 reefs in nearly 60 countries, are alarming, said lead author Aaron MacNeil on Wednesday.

"We expect ... that there should be sharks on every reef in the world and to find 20 percent of the reefs we surveyed didn't have any sharks on is very concerning," he told a press briefing.

The four-year study used more than 15,000 baited and remotely operated cameras, so-called "chum cams," to obtain the first comprehensive picture of where reef sharks are thriving and where they are virtually non-existent.

At 69 reefs – or about 19 percent of the reefs sampled – no sharks were caught on video.

At reefs surveyed in eight countries, including Qatar, India, Vietnam, and Kenya, no sharks were detected at all.

"These nations are places where we're saying that reef sharks ... play no role in the ecosystem there and they're functionally extinct," MacNeil, an associate professor at Dalhousie University said.

Dearth of big-picture information

The study, published in the journal Nature, said destructive fishing practices are the most likely culprit for the losses.

"The use of gillnets and longlines had the strongest negative influence on the relative abundance of reef sharks," the study said.

Gillnets use a wall of netting, while longline fishing involves a single line strung with multiple baited hooks.

Both methods have been criticised for high levels of bycatch, snaring marine life indiscriminately, including endangered animals.

The study backed by the Global FinPrint project was motivated by the dearth of big-picture information about shark populations in areas near coastlines.

Bright spots

In the past, researchers relied either on examining catch records or underwater visual surveys by divers, both of which have shortcomings and produce results that are difficult to compare, MacNeil told AFP news agency.

The new study relied on more than 15,000 hours of video from the underwater cams, analysed by a team of volunteers and researchers.