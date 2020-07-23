Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on the famous Kop end at Anfield after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, that keeps the Blues waiting to seal their place in next season's Champions League.

Despite pleas for fans to stay away on the night Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.

On the field, Jurgen Klopp's men ensured a memorable night was accompanied by a positive result after just two wins in five previous games since they clinched a first title in 30 years.

Sweet first half strikes from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum put the hosts in command and Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck after the break to ensure Chelsea's comeback fell short.

Defeat sees Chelsea slip to fourth and leaves Frank Lampard's men still needing a point at home to Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to secure a place in the Champions League.

"It's huge, we know the situation," said Lampard.

"It's in our hands to get a result against a very good Wolves team."

Chelsea have already bolstered their attacking options for next season with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while they are reportedly closing in on a deal for the $103 million rated Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.

But it is at the other end Lampard clearly has to find solutions as they completed an entire league season with just one clean sheet away from home and have now conceded 54 times in the Premier League this season.