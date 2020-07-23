A coalition of more than 180 rights groups has accused several of the world's biggest fashion brands of being complicit in the human rights violation of millions of people in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Brands continue to source millions of tons of cotton and yarn from the Uighur region, the coalition said, adding, roughly one in five cotton garments sold globally contain cotton or yarn from the region.

"It is virtually certain that many of these goods are tainted with forced labour," the coalition said.

The Chinese embassies in London and Washington did not respond to requests for comment about the campaigners' letter.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United States earlier this month said the accusation of forced labour in the area was "both false and malicious."

Companies managed scrutiny so far

The coalition has urged the global textile industry to eradicate all products and materials linked to forced labour within a year.

China is the world's largest cotton producer and 84 percent of its cotton comes from the restive region.

The coalition quoting Gulzira Auelkhan, a Kazakh woman who was formerly detained in a Chinese camp, said, "The clothes factory was no different from the [internment] camp. There were police, cameras, you couldn't go anywhere."

Global brands "have somehow managed to avoid scrutiny for complicity in that very policy – this stops today," said Omer Kanat, executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project.

The only way global brands can ensure they are not profiting from the "exploitation" is by exiting the region and "ending" ties with suppliers there, said Jasmine O’Connor of Anti-Slavery International.

Retailers respond

Reuters news agency sent emailed questions to more than 30 leading global retailers about their supply chains in China and the origins of the cotton they sourced.