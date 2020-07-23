Libyan authorities have discovered a secret detention centre in Tarhuna city, outside capital Tripoli, where the illegal militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar tortured and killed prisoners.

The prison was built in an agricultural factory near Tarhuna – the site of recently discovered mass graves – local authorities told TRT World.

The prison consists of several small and dark cells while each cell is around one square metre, said Mohammed Al Kushar, head of Tarhuna Local Council.

"The prisoners were staying in a squatting position, with no access to sunlight, fresh air, or water. They also had no chance for a proper restroom. It is a terrifying place," he said.

Officials say a large number of prisoners died under torture in the detention centre while the fate of many prisoners is still unknown.

Push for truce

Since April 2019, Haftar's militias have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.