Iran has threatened action against Washington after a US fighter jet intercepted an Iranian passenger plane in the skies over Syria.

Iranian officials said on Friday that one of their airliners, flying from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday, was “harassed” by fighter jets, but later landed safely in Lebanon. A US official confirmed a US jet had passed by the Iranian airliner, but at a safe distance.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that what happened was an act of “lawlessness upon lawlessness.”

“US illegally occupies the territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers—ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," he tweeted.

According to Iranian state TV, two fighter jets came within a distance of 100 metres (328 feet) of the Iranian Airbus A310.

The pilot of Mahan Air Flight 1152 quickly took the aircraft to a lower altitude to avoid a collision, the report said. The sharp manoeuvre caused slight injuries among some of the passengers.

However, US Navy Captain Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a US F-15 fighter jet “conducted a standard visual inspection” of the Iranian plane “at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) from the airliner."

He said the inspection was meant to ensure the safety of US coalition troops in al Tanf in Syria as the plane was flying over that area. He said once the aircraft was identified as a passenger plane, “the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft.”

Iran protested to the United Nations of a "flagrant violation" of international law after nearby US fighter jets sparked panic on an Iranian passenger plane over war-torn Syria.

The incident on Thursday was the latest between arch-foes Tehran and Washington since US President Donald Trump walked out in 2018 of a nuclear accord with Iran and renewed punishing sanctions.

READ MORE:Why Iran is more at ease with Bashar al Assad than Russia

Under investigation

Aircraft at that altitude are to maintain a distance of at least 600 metres (2,000 feet) to ensure they don’t hit each other, though planes travelling that close can encounter wake turbulence.