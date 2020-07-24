Turkey cannot be threatened through sanctions, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said as he slammed a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Statements of President Macron have no value for our country,” Hami Aksoy said on Thursday, adding the threats “will have no result.”

His comments came after Macron demanded EU sanctions against Turkey claiming “violations” of Greek and Cypriot waters and said the EU should act on the crisis in Libya.

Aksoy said France loses its neutrality and its chance to contribute to stability with every explanation and wrong step about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

France has not been able to get any results from its policies and it will not be able to get any in the future, he said.