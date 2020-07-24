A journalist who fled Iran and then exposed Australia's degrading treatment of asylum-seekers while being held against his will for six years has been granted refugee status in New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand on Friday confirmed that Behrouz Boochani had been given the status, which allows him to legally stay in the country and gives him a path to citizenship.

Boochani, 37, said while it was a huge step forward to have certainty about his own future, the development had left him with mixed feelings.

'End of very long story'

“I feel relieved, it's the end of a very long story, my personal story,” Boochani said.

“But on the other side, the whole story still remains, and I'm only part of the whole story. This policy of Australia still keeps people in indefinite detention.”

While the numbers of asylum-seekers being held in offshore detention camps by Australia has been significantly reduced over the years, Boochani said there are still hundreds being kept in limbo on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea, as well as within Australia.

Boochani first travelled to New Zealand from Papua New Guinea in November on a temporary one-month visa to speak at a literary festival about his book, which details the time he spent at Australia’s notorious offshore detention camp on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island.

After his visa expired, he stayed on in the city of Christchurch, choosing to keep a relatively low profile as his case became politicised in New Zealand.

Some questioned why he'd been allowed in the country on a temporary visa if he'd always intended to stay, and why Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hadn't been told he was coming.

'Didn’t want to create a challenge'

“I don't want to be a politician. I didn’t want to create a challenge in this country,” Boochani said. “I have a simple life and have been doing work overseas.”

Boochani confirmed he had previously been recognised as a refugee by the US, although said the process had never been finalised. Under President Donald Trump, the US has been reluctant to accept refugees from certain countries, including Iran.