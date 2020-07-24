US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star of the Democratic Party, has admonished a Republican congressman who hurled a sexist slur at her on the steps of the US Capitol heard by reporters present.

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, a progressive lawmaker from New York popularly known as "AOC", said on Thursday, Florida Representative Ted Yoho had "put his finger in my face".

"He called me disgusting, he called me crazy, he called me out of my mind," Ocasio-Cortez said during a nearly 10-minute speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

"In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me – and I quote – a 'f**king bitch'," she said.

Wider problem

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest member of Congress, said she was not looking for an apology from the 65-year-old Yoho – but that his behavior was symptomatic of a wider problem of attitudes towards women.

"What we are seeing is that incidents like these are happening in a pattern," she said. "This is a pattern of an attitude towards women and dehumanization of others."

"All of us have had to deal with this in some form," she continued. "I have waited tables in restaurants. I have tossed men out of bars that have used language like Mr Yoho's.