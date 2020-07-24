Egyptian lawmakers are moving to loosen the autonomy of Egypt’s top Islamic institution, an effort which if successful will strengthen Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s grip on the country.

The move will put Al Azhar university’s Dar al Ifta body, which issues religious opinions, under the control of the Egyptian regime.

Under the changes, Sisi will have authority to appoint the lead mufti, the UK-based Middle East Eye (MEE) reported.

The institution will also enjoy greater financial independence and the mufti will have ministerial-level privileges.

Dar al Ifta is currently one of the most powerful religious bodies within the Egyptian states through its work providing consultancy for Egyptian ministers and serving as an arbiter for Islamic issues whether they involve government or ordinary people.

One source quoted by MEE said the move would be a “blatant violation of the autonomy of al-Azhar” and lead to the Dar al Ifta becoming a “parallel” institution to the university proper.

The university will no longer be able to exert its influence on religious decisions should the Dar al Ifta be detached from it.