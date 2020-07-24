Russia appears to be sending more military equipment to its mercenaries in Libya, including the flashpoint city of Sirte, in breach of an arms embargo, the US military has said.

Its Africa Command said on Friday there was mounting evidence from satellite pictures of Moscow's military cargo planes, including IL-6s, bringing supplies to fighters from the Russian Wagner Group.

Both sides have been mobilising forces around Sirte, where any major new escalation could risk drawing major regional powers further into Libya's messy conflict.

READ MORE: The US says it has strong evidence of Russia's aircraft delivery to Libya

The Tripoli-based internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) is backed by Turkey. The eastern-based militias (LNA) of warlord Khalifa Haftar are backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

READ MORE:Turkey, Russia agree to push for Libya truce