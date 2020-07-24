As the Taliban and the Afghan government prepares to hold peace talks next month, straight after the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, the main matter of negotiation is prisoner swap.

The decision for peace talks came amid the increasing violence in the war-torn country and a desire to end the 19-year-long war.

The Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said the insurgent group is ready to release all remaining prisoners of the Afghan government before the eve of Eid al-Adha, but only if their detainees are first released by the Afghan government.

Why is prisoner swap important for both parties?

For regional experts, prisoner exchange is a litmus test of sorts. Both parties are using it as a device to decipher the other’s intentions.

According to defence analyst and retired Brig. Ali Khail, the two sides continue to struggle with serious "differences over the mechanism of the prison swap coupled with a deep mistrust between the Taliban and the Afghan government".

"Even if you rule out the huge factor of the coronavirus pandemic disrupting everything, the officials in charge in Kabul have no confidence in the Taliban insurgents keeping their word in terms of releasing prisoners or ending violence," Khail told Anadolu Agency.

"That is why the Afghan government is cautiously moving ahead with the process while seeking guarantees from wherever it can".

Firstly, the prisoner exchange deal was signed in February between the Taliban and the US where the Afghan government was not officially involved in the agreement.