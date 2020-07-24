US prosecutors have unveiled charges against 18 Portland, Oregon, street protesters ranging from assaulting police to arson and trespassing, a day after the Trump administration expanded the deployment of tactical police into Seattle.

Their arrests came this week during clashes with specially equipped federal police agents sent to Portland, where 56 straight days of antiracism demonstrations have captured national attention.

The federal forces have drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.

The deployment of federal officers has also drawn the scrutiny of the Justice Department inspector general, who announced an investigation of their use of force, and prompted a federal judge to issue a temporary order limiting their use of force and blocking them from arresting journalists and legal observers of street protests.

'Law and Order'

As with Portland, the Trump administration sent a tactical team to Seattle on Thursday in anticipation of protests this weekend despite the objections of the Seattle mayor and Washington state governor, who warn of Portland-like escalation of tensions.

The Portland and Seattle teams have the stated mission of protecting federal buildings. In addition, the Trump administration has sent federal police to Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque, ostensibly to fight escalating crime, over the objections of those mayors.

Trump, who is running for re-election on November 3 in part on a campaign of "law and order," has threatened to deploy federal forces in more cities run by Democratic mayors, saying he is concerned about a spike in crime.