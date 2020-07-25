A sterilisation programme that ran in the US state of North Carolina from 1929 to 1974 was explicitly designed to "breed out" black citizens and met the UN definition of genocide, a study said this week.

Almost 7,600 men, women and children as young as 10 were surgically sterilised under the programme that was created to serve the "public good" by preventing people deemed "feebleminded" and others from becoming parents.

Most were coerced but some women who had no other means of birth control sought out sterilisation by having themselves declared unfit mothers.

The new paper was published in the American Review of Political Economy.

It examined the years 1958 to 1968, a period in which more than 2,100 authorised sterilisations occurred across the state's 100 counties.

The authors found that, for the period they studied, sterilisation rates increased with the size of the unemployed black population, but unemployed whites and other races were not similarly targeted.

'Act of genocide'

William Darity Jr, a professor at Duke University and co-author, said the UN's definition of genocide cites intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.