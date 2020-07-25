US-China relations deteriorated in a Cold War-style standoff as Beijing ordered a US consulate to shut in retaliation for the closure of its Houston mission – accused of being a hub for espionage and intellectual property theft.

Chinese officials were seen loading large sacks of objects and documents onto U-Haul trucks and tossing more into dumpster bins at the country's large mission in the Texas city, given a Friday deadline to vacate the building.

Friday night, a State Department spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the PRC Consulate General in Houston is closed."

After the last of Beijing diplomats departed the complex, law enforcement cordoned off the area and US officials were seen entering the consulate after using tools to force open a door.

In the Chinese city of Chengdu, in southwestern Sichuan province, some two dozen police were stationed in front of the US consulate as onlookers took photos before being prodded to move along, with the deadline for the Americans to vacate unclear.

Washington officials said the level of unacceptable efforts to steal US corporate secrets and proprietary medical and scientific research from the Houston mission had grown too large to ignore.

'To American intellectual property'

"Our action to direct the closure of PRC Consulate General in Houston was taken to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

For years, he said, the Chinese Communist Party "has undertaken a whole-of-society effort to steal American technology and intellectual property for commercial gain, and many of these activities are directed from PRC diplomatic facilities."

Underscoring the point, on Friday the Justice Department announced that a Singaporean "political consultant" based in Washington had pleaded guilty to recruiting American targets for Chinese intelligence.

And it said that a science researcher at a California university who hid her ties to China's People's Liberation Army and then fled to the Chinese consulate in San Francisco had been arrested and would face visa fraud charges.

'Legitimate response'

China blasted the Houston move and blamed Washington for the sharp deterioration in relations.

Closing the Chengdu consulate was a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this," it said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that some US staff in the Chengdu consulate, near Tibet, "were engaged in activities outside of their capacity, interfered in China's internal affairs, and endangered China's security and interests."