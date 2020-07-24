POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tyson, 54, set to return for exhibition match vs Jones Jr
Mike Tyson is set to take on Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition match in September. This will be the former heavyweight champion's first fight since 2005.
Tyson, 54, set to return for exhibition match vs Jones Jr
Mike Tyson on February 22, 2020. / Reuters
By Sara Hassan
July 24, 2020

Mike Tyson is returning to boxing at age 54.

The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

First fight in fifteen years

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. 

But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn't boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

RECOMMENDED

He has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and it is finally scheduled to happen.

Jones won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years

The event will air on pay-per-view and the social media music platform Triller. Further matches on the card and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Tyson Fury stays unbeaten, battering Schwarz with second round knockout

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu