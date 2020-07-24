Mike Tyson is returning to boxing at age 54.

The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

First fight in fifteen years

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing.

But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn't boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.