Somalia's parliament has ousted Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire in a no-confidence vote, the speaker of the house said, due to criticism of his efforts to tighten security in the country.

The vote also followed a dispute over the timing of a national election.

Khaire, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and the heads of regional governments have been in talks this week to try to agree if it should go ahead in February 2021.

Lawmakers voted 170-8 on Saturday to remove Khaire from office, parliamentary speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman said.

"The prime minister failed to establish national security forces to tighten security for the federal and state governments," he said.

READ MORE:Somali governor killed in Al Shabab suicide blast