Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including children, who were visiting their farms in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region for the first time in years, a tribal chief has said.

"Two months ago, the government organised a meeting between the original landowners and those who took their fields" during the long-running war in Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmad told AFP by telephone on Saturday.

"An agreement was reached whereby the landowners would return to their fields - but armed men came on Friday and opened fire, killing 20 people, including two women and children."

The killings took place in Aboudos, some 90 kilometres south of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province, the tribal chief said.

Around 20 people were wounded in the attack, he said.

The death toll "could well increase, because some of the wounded are in a serious condition", he added.

Conflict between ethnic minority rebels

Darfur has been devastated since 2003 by a conflict between ethnic minority rebels, complaining of marginalisation, and forces loyal to now ousted president Omar al Bashir, including the feared Janjaweed militia, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes.