Having no designs on territories and resources of other countries, Turkey also does not allow others to step on its interests, the country’s president has said.

“We do not have designs on anyone’s right, law, territory, sea, and natural resources. But, we do not allow anyone to step on our own right, law and interest,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the opening ceremony of the Amasya Beltway via a video link on Saturday.

Underscoring that Turkey defended the right, law and interests of both its nation and friends on the land, at the sea and in the air, Erdogan said it disappointed those who expected Turkey to “bow down.”

Erdogan added that if there was any threat towards Turkey, whether it was in Iraq, Syria, Libya or the Aegean Sea, Turkey showed its strength and determined stance against them without any hesitation.

“The reason why those who loudly objected Turkey’s steps but could not make any presence in the field is that they see the power our country has in every field,” Erdogan added.

Political solution in Libya

Meanwhile, Erdogan met Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj in Istanbul to discuss the latest situation in Libya.

He also spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the phone.

Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement that Erdogan and Conte discussed regional developments, particularly in war-weary Libya, as well as cooperation in fighting Covid-19.