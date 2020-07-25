Poland will take steps next week to withdraw from a European treaty on violence against women, which the right-wing cabinet says violates parents' rights by requiring schools to teach children about gender, the justice minister has said.

Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference on Saturday his ministry would submit a request to the labour and families ministry on Monday to begin the process of withdrawing from the treaty, known as the Istanbul Convention.

"It contains elements of an ideological nature, which we consider harmful," Ziobro said.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and its coalition partners closely align themselves with the Catholic Church and promote a conservative social agenda.

Hostility to gay rights was one of the main issues promoted by President Andrej Duda during a successful reelection campaign this month.

Protests against proposals

On Friday, thousands of people, mostly women, protested in Warsaw and other cities against proposals to reject the treaty.