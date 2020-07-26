Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, has made landfall in Texas, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas at 2200 GMT with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph", the NHC said.

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall about 15 miles (24 kilometres) north of Port Mansfield, which is about 130 miles (209 km) south of Corpus Christi and about 70 miles (113 km) north of Brownsville.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said on Saturday that he had seen some residents doing last-minute shopping for supplies, but he warned that if that hadn't been done already, people should stay at home and ride out the storm.

“We’ve been staying at home for five months because of the corona(virus). ... So staying home doesn’t sound real popular, but right now this is a real important matter,” McComb said, adding that residents should remember to wear masks if they have to evacuate their homes.

Steady rain fell on Saturday in Corpus Christi and the winds got stronger.

Shortly after the landfall, the NHC twitted that the storm has made a second landfall and it is over southern Texas with continuous heavy rains.

Coronavirus precautions