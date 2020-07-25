The Norwegian government will make an exception for Tom Cruise and his crew to shoot parts of a new "Mission: Impossible" movie in Norway this autumn without imposing quarantine requirements, a minister said on Friday.

Production of the seventh and eighth instalments of Paramount Pictures' lucrative action movie franchise was halted in February due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The seventh movie is currently scheduled for release in November 2021 and the eighth in November 2022.

Cruise will reprise his role as secret agent Ethan Hunt in both movies with Christopher McQuarrie returning as director.

"It (the filming) will be carried out under a comprehensive infection (prevention) regime," Minister of Agriculture and Food Olaug Bollestad told a news conference.

"The participants will be separated from others during their stay in Norway, and that means that not everyone will get to see these heartthrobs," she added.

The production crew must have Covid-19 tests before and after arrival in Norway, and have medical personnel and a mobile test lab on hand.

Quarantine exception