WORLD
3 MIN READ
One person killed in Texas during Black Lives Matter protest
Meanwhile in Seattle, protesters clashed with Seattle police amid a wave of public anger over the Trump administration's planned "surge" of federal agents into major cities.
One person killed in Texas during Black Lives Matter protest
Demonstrators gather near the Austin Police Department in Austin, Texas to protest the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day, June 4, 2020. / AP
By Sara Hassan
July 26, 2020

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid aBlack Lives Matterprotest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, "Fists up! Fight back!"

Austin police and emergency medical services said on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

READ MORE: US police fire tear gas on protesters amid fresh violence in Portland

RECOMMENDED

Protesters clash with Seattle police

Meanwhile, police in Seattle used stun grenades and pepper spray against protesters who set fire to construction trailers outside a youth jail, amid a wave of public anger over President Donald Trump's planned "surge" of federal agents into major cities.

The sounds of repeated small detonations rang out in the streets of the city in Washington state, and smoke rose from an area where demonstrators had set fire to trailers by a construction site for the youth detention facility.

Demonstrators slashed car tires and smashed trailer windows.

Police in riot gear faced off against the demonstrators, some of whom held up umbrellas against falling pellets of pepper spray.

The Seattle Times newspaper quoted police as saying 16 people were arrested on suspicion of assault against officers, obstruction and failure to disperse.

The latest spasm of violence came after police and federal agents fired tear gas and forcefully dispersed protesters further south in Portland early on Saturday, also in anger over Trump's heavily-criticised "surge" of security forces.

READ MORE:Police ignored George Floyd's warning he was dying and couldn't breathe

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria