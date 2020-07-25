A tearful Kylian Mbappe limped off with an apparent ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 to win the French Cup on Friday.

The injury to Mbappe, who returned to the sideline on crutches, took the gloss off a record-extending 13th cup success and will raise concerns ahead of PSG's Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta next month.

Saint-Etienne centre half Loic Perrin was sent off in the 30th minute for clumsily hacking down Mbappé as he sprinted past, and Mbappé's right ankle appeared to buckle under him.

Perrin was making his last appearance for Saint-Etienne 17 years after his debut and his foul sparked a brief bout of angry shoving between the sides.

Neymar struck PSG's opening goal from close range in the 14th after goalkeeper Jessy Moulin saved Mbappe's shot.