Hurricane Hanna's winds have lashed the south Texas coast, knocking out power to thousands before it was downgraded to a tropical storm that still threatened flash flooding in the area already badly hit by Covid-19 infections.

Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas on Sunday.

More than 283,104 homes and businesses were without electricity by mid-morning, according to poweroutage.us.

But some locals took advantage of the wild weather, with Alejandero Carcano, 16, and Jesse Garewal, 18, both residents of Galveston, surfing the high swells whipped up by Hanna.

Hanna came nearly three years after Hurricane Harvey blew ashore northeast of Corpus Christi.

Hanna was not expected to be as destructive as Harvey, which killed 68 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.

Weakening as it headed west over land, Hanna was a tropical storm by Sunday morning, with its centre about 65 km from McAllen, Texas and about 105 km from Monterrey, Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At 0400 CDT (0900 GMT), the storm's top sustained winds were around 95 kph, the centre said.

It was forecast to lose more steam as it moved across Texas and northeastern Mexico, and on Sunday weather watch officials cancelled the storm surge warning they had issued for the Texas coast.

Threat of flash flooding

"7 AM Radar update - Showers with heavy rain were developing from Victoria extending SE into the Gulf of Mexico, moving NW. Expect this trend to continue through mid morning," the National Weather Service Corpus Christi office said on Twitter.

Hanna still posed a threat, the hurricane centre said, noting it could dump upward of 45 cm of rain in the area through Monday.