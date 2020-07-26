Hundreds have prayed Fajr, the dawn prayer, in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after it reopened for worship for the first time in 86 years with a Friday prayer two days ago.

On Sunday morning, people flocked to the mosque while many worshippers occupied Hagia Sophia square overnight and others camped out on the streets.

It was the second Fajr prayer since the iconic structure was reopened as a mosque.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree restoring the iconic building as a mosque earlier this month, shortly after a Turkish high court ruled that the Hagia Sophia had been illegally turned into a museum nearly nine decades ago.