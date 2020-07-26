More than 6,000 Pakistani insurgents, most belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (or TTP) group attacking Pakistani military and civilian targets, are hiding in Afghanistan, a UN report has said.

"The total number of Pakistani foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, posing a threat to both countries, is estimated at between 6,000 and 6,500, most of them with TTP," said the report.

A big worry for Pakistan is the presence in Afghanistan of militants, particularly linked to the TTP or Jamaat-al Ahrar or Lashkar-e-Islam, as well as those with the Balochistan Liberation Army, which has taken responsibility for high profile attacks this month in the southern Sindh province as well as in southwestern Balochistan Province.

Several Pakistan military personnel have been killed this month in southwestern Balochistan in battle with insurgents.

The TTP took responsibility for one of the most horrific attacks in Pakistan in 2014 when a Pakistani army school was attacked and 140 were killed. Most were students and some were as young as five.

READ MORE: Pakistani Taliban: Between infighting, government crackdowns and Daesh

TTP-Daesh links

The report released this week said the organisation has linked up with the Afghan-based Daesh affiliate and some of its members have even joined the Daesh group, which has its headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.

The Afghan government did not respond to The Associated Press requests on Sunday for comment.

The report said the Daesh in Afghanistan, known as Daesh in Khorasan province, has been hit hard by the Afghan Security Forces, as well as US and NATO forces and even on occasion by the Taliban.

The report was prepared by the UN analytical and sanctions monitoring team, which tracks terrorist groups around the world.

Daesh leadership

The report estimated the membership of Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan at 2,200 and while its leadership has been depleted it still counts among its leaders a Syrian national Abu Said Mohammad al Khorasani.

The report also said the monitoring team had received information that two senior Daesh commanders, Abu Qutaibah and Abu Hajar al Iraqi, had recently arrived in Afghanistan from the Middle East.

"Although in territorial retreat, (Daesh) remains capable of carrying out high-profile attacks in various parts of the country, including Kabul. It also aims to attract Taliban fighters who oppose the agreement with the United States," said the report referring to a US peace deal signed with the Taliban in February.