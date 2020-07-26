Libya's UN-recognised government has disavowed a visit by French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, a champion of the 2011 ouster of the longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, whose standing has plummeted since the uprising.

Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha on Sunday denied reports of inviting controversial French Jewish intellectual Levy to visit Libya.

"The government has not officially invited any journalist to visit Libya," Bashagha said on Twitter.

He accused certain parties of fishing in troubled waters "to set political scores."

"A visit by a journalist without an official invitation from the government has no political overtone and the public opinion has the absolute right to react to any public event," the minister said.

Levy, unpopular in Arab world

Across Libya, the euphoria of the NATO-backed rebellion has long since faded as fighting has raged on between feuding militias, and Tripoli and an illegal militia led by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

In the government-held west of the country, France is widely resented for the support it has given to warlord Haftar.

Levy flew into Libya's government-run third city Misrata in a private jet on Saturday, airport sources said.

Levy enjoys celebrity status in France, but he is unpopular in the Arab world because of his staunch support for Israel.

Levy says arrived 'as journalist'

He told pro-government TV channel Libya Al Ahrar that he had travelled to the country as a journalist to write a piece for the Wall Street Journal.

Levy said he planned to visit the town of Tarhuna, where government forces uncovered a mass grave they say contains the bodies of civilians executed by Haftar militias.