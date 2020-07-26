Sunday, July 26, 2020

Pakistan fears Eid spike after success in recoveries

A Pakistani health official has warned that the coronavirus curve that flattened last month could spike again in the country if people violate social distancing regulations during the upcoming Eid al Adha festival.

The three-day festival will be celebrated in Pakistan starting July 31.

The health official, Zafar Mirza, said at a news conference on Sunday that more than 80 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered in Pakistan.

UK defends removing Spain from travel corridor

Britain's foreign secretary defended the government’s decision to immediately impose Covid-19 quarantine measures on UK travellers returning from Spain, saying it just wasn't possible to give them more notice.

Dominic Raab told Sky News that vague advice would have created more uncertainty.

He said that the government must be able to take quick action to fight the virus.

Spain's toll could be 60 percent higher than official count

Spain's Covid-19 death toll could be nearly 60 percent higher than the official figure of 28,432, according to an investigation by El Pais newspaper published on Sunday.

The country's official death toll includes only people who were formally diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, not suspected cases who were never tested.

By counting regional statistics of all suspected and confirmed fatalities from the virus, El Pais reached a total of 44,868 deaths.

If accurate, that would make Spain's outbreak the second deadliest in Europe after Britain's.

Soccer-Fuenlabrada denied shot at promotion to La Liga

Spanish side Fuenlabrada's final match that was postponed after several players tested positive for Covid-19 has been officially suspended and will not take place, denying the second division side a shot at promotion, La Liga said on Sunday.

Fuenlabrada, who were due to play Deportivo La Coruna last week, confirmed 12 more positive tests on Saturday, bringing the number of cases at the club to 28.

Republican US coronavirus relief bill set to be unveiled

President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the Senate are set to unveil a $1 trillion US coronavirus relief bill on Monday that includes reduced federal unemployment benefits, with treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin saying he believes they can work with Democrats to move quickly on the legislation.

Republicans said they are looking at an extension of unemployment benefits that replace 70 percent of a person's wages before they lost their job.

Mnuchin said on Saturday the Trump administration supports extending enhanced unemployment benefits until the end of the year, but at a reduced level.

The bill comes as the US state of Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York in infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Total Covid-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases.

New York is in third place with 415,827 cases.

Spain locks down popular venues

Spain is imposing lockdown restrictions on nightclubs, bars and beaches.

The northeast region of Catalonia now hosts two of the most worrying Covid-19 hot spots in the country, prompting authorities in Barcelona and an interior agricultural area around Lleida to tighten restrictions that were relaxed only a month ago when Spain had its devastating outbreak in check.

South Korea sees drop in numbers

The number of South Korea’s new coronavirus cases has fallen back to below 60, a day after it reported more than 100 cases for the first time in nearly four months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 58 additional cases over the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 14,150 with 298 deaths.

North Korea locks down border city

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found there with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, saying “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported.

If the person is officially declared a coronavirus patient, he or she would be North Korea’s first confirmed case. The North has steadfastly said it has had no cases of the virus, a claim questioned by outside experts.

The lockdown was declared on Friday afternoon. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the suspected virus patient is a runaway who fled to South Korea three years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North early last week.

South Africa sees 12,000 new cases

South Africa announces more than 12,000 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, as the total in one of the world’s worst affected countries reaches 434,200 with 6,655 deaths.